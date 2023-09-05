They recognize the work of the ISSS La Ceiba Specialized Center

Recently, international experts in Public Health, who were in the country to participate in Humanization Week 2023, visited the care model of the Comprehensive Specialized Center for Ambulatory Care of the Salvadoran Institute of Social Security ISSS La Ceiba, which they classified as a model of humanized and comprehensive care.

“This institution has been built thinking about the patients, the quality of the services, everything points to a deep sense of humanization and commitment to the improvement of the patients,” said José María Maya Mejía, a Colombian doctor. , Master in Public Health, University Management and Management of Social Security systems.

With the specialized center ISSS La Ceiba, the Government of President Bukele has managed to decentralize services that were previously provided in hospitals, saturating these establishments and lengthening waiting times for patients.

Now, Salvadorans are referred to this modern center to receive the care they deserve in different services, such as: ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology, geriatrics, nephrology and ambulatory dialysis, internal medicine, nutritional care, Early Cancer Care Clinic, and palliative care. .

“Changes are perceived as soon as you enter. The light, the details, the cleanliness. How colleagues talk to each other and recognize each other are details that in the end make a difference and make treatment more humane and more humane to work here”, highlighted Rosa Ruiz Aragoneses, head of the Research Department of the Center for the Humanization of Health in Spain.

The health experts agreed that the effort and dedication of the Government in adapting the infrastructure of the ISSS La Ceiba is noticeable, positively impacting and contributing to the well-being of patients and workers.

“It is an environment that is focused on the well-being of people, the truth is that I congratulate them for the work they have done,” said Albert Cervera, consultant and CEO of Simbiotia in Spain.

