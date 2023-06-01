They recommend preventive measures before the appearance of the new variant – breaking latest news

Andy Vite, an internist pulmonologist from the city of Loja.

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported that it keeps the epidemiological and genomic surveillance system active throughout the country, following the report of the first case of the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 XBB.1.16 sublineage. Faced with this, they recommend adopting precautionary measures and “not letting your guard down.”

Andy Vite Valverde, an internist pulmonologist, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explained that the XBB.1.16 variant, also called Arcturus, was even detected in January of this year, in India.

Then it spread to some Latin American countries such as: Guatemala, Brazil, Chile, and a case detected in Quito (Ecuador).

Symptoms

Vite Valverde stated that the symptoms of this new variant are similar to those of COVID-19: fever, headache and sore throat, cough, body pain.

And, although the risk of the XBB.1.16 variant is low, the use of masks in closed places should continue to be maintained, distancing from people who present respiratory symptoms; Likewise, avoiding self-medication and going to a health home are part of the recommendations.

Vaccine

In addition, something important, the specialist highlighted, is that, starting this June, Ecuador will begin to administer the bivalent vaccine.

Immunization will initially be targeted at people at highest risk, such as older adults. (YO)

XXXXX

Given

Andy Vite Valverde is an internist pulmonologist, specialized at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Sub-Specialty in Pneumology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

He works in comprehensive medical care, focused on the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid gland pathologies, cholesterol alterations, fatty liver, overweight, obesity, among others.

Performs pre-operative assessment, care and management of patients in emergency, hospitalization; and intermediate treatment unit.