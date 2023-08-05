They reconstruct an “imposing” necklace from 9,000 years ago found in the grave of a girl in Jordan

A group of archaeologists has managed to reconstruct a 9,000-year-old necklace made up of thousands of beads found next to the remains of a girl buried in the south of present-day Jordan.

The tomb was discovered in 2018 in the ancient Neolithic village of Ba’ja, believed to be between 8,000 and 9,000 years old. The girl, approximately 8 years old, was in a fetal position and with her remains appeared more than 25,000 beads, a stone pendant and a delicately engraved mother-of-pearl ring, the researchers list in a study published this week in the journal Plos One.

“Meticulous documentation of the distribution of the beads indicated that the assembly was a composite ornament that had gradually been destroyed,” they explain. However, in the midst of the disorder, they identified repeated patterns of organization and combinations, which allowed them to reconstruct what the ornament would have looked like at the time of the girl’s burial. As a result, they obtained what they describe as “an imposing necklace made up of several rows of complex structure and attractive design.”

The beads were made of calcite, others of turquoise, and others of hemetite, most tinged with red. According to the study, led by archaeologist Hala Alarashi, affiliated with the Higher Council for Scientific Research in Spain and the Université Côte d’Azur in France, the harmony of colors and the careful symmetry of the beads are an indicative sign of great wealth. and prosperity of the town, as well as the significant social status of the girl.

The mother-of-pearl ring was one of the pieces that most attracted the attention of the researchers, who describe it as a “true masterpiece” of adornment. Its “delicately engraved” shape and its “shiny surface” are combined with fine patterns that resemble lace or filigree. According to experts, it is likely that its surface was once iridescent and reflected various colors.

burial rituals

The necklace appears to have involved painstaking craftsmanship, as well as the importation of certain exotic materials from other regions, reflecting the high level of connectivity between ancient Ba’ja peoples and the rest of the world.

The archaeologists explain that “ornaments are powerful cultural symbols that communicate personality, values, merits, intentions and artistic tastes through their display on the body”, so the necklace is one of the only clues to understand who the girl was. and what the culture of their society was like. From the ornament, scientists suggest that the people who once lived in this place valued the lives of their children immensely, and took great care when burying them.

On the other hand, they highlight the role of the necklace in “the practice of burial rituals”, public events that brought together families, relatives and people from other towns. “In this sense, the necklace is not seen as belonging completely to the realm of death, but to the world of the living, materializing a collective memory and shared moments of emotions and social cohesion,” they point out.

The study highlights the importance of the analysis of ornamental pieces for the understanding of the ritual practices and symbolic behavior of the Ba’ja community, while shedding new light on funeral rites among people of apparently high social status. In addition, the researchers conclude that despite the “elaborate design” of the necklace, it “was not created for trade or trade purposes, but was part of the child’s burial,” providing more insight into cultural customs. of the time.

The necklace is currently on display at the Petra Museum in Jordan. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

