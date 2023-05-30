Home » They reconstruct the facts in the femicide investigation of former deputy Yanci Urbina – Diario La Página
They reconstruct the facts in the femicide investigation of former deputy Yanci Urbina – Diario La Página

This afternoon the reconstruction of the events was carried out in the case of the death of the former FMLN deputy, Yanci Urbina, where the Attorney General of the Republic is investigating a case of femicide, blaming the husband of the former legislator, Peter Wachowski.

The court order was carried out at the residence where the couple lived, located in the Santa Elena residential area, in Antiguo Cuscatlán, where the events occurred. The crime occurred on May 29, 2022.

“During this day, the witnesses of the case appeared, as well as the defendant Peter Wachowski, who narrated what happened inside his house with his ex-wife that day,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Urbina died a year ago, and at first the thesis was handled that it was an accident, that she would have fallen from the stairs of a second floor of the house; however, the facts were not clear, and the body of the former deputy presented serious blows, as if she had been hit by a person.

Given the evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of Wachowski as the main suspect in the woman’s death on June 14 of that same year. At the end of that month, Wachowski faced his first hearing in the Justice of the Peace of Antiguo Cuscatlán, which ordered the Formal Instruction with Provisional Detention.

