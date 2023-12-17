They record in the US Capitol… porn video!

Senate Worker Fired After Alleged Capitol Sex Video Leak

Washington DC, United States.- A United States Senate worker was fired this Saturday after a video was leaked in which he allegedly had sexual relations inside the Capitol.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows two almost naked men having sex in the Senate hearing room.

The Daily Caller reported that the video was leaked in a chat and was “shared in a private group for gay men in politics.”

Sen. Ben Cardin’s office separated a staffer who news outlets said appeared in the leaked video. The identities of the men in the video have not been confirmed.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the United States Senate,” the Democratic office said in a statement to NBC News.

Maese-Czeropski said in a statement on LinkedIn “this has been a difficult time for me as I have been attacked for what I love and for pursuing a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have demonstrated poor judgment, “I love my job and I would never disrespect my workplace.”

“I will explore what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

CNN says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was contacted but did not receive a response.

