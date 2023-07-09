They recorded a fire in a Traki store in Valencia

In the early hours of this Sunday, July 9, a fire was registered in one of the facilities of a Traki store located on Av. Bolívar in Valencia, Carabobo.

Through social networks, users began to report the fact, which generated the immediate action of the fire department of that city.

The citizens explained that the smoke began to gain strength at approximately 2:00 in the morning.

Fire of a Traki in Valencia

According to the authorities, they estimate that at least 25,000 meters of merchandise display and storage have been damaged by the flames.

No injuries or human losses were reported.

#9Jul | Firefighters from the National Risk Management System fight a structure fire at the Traki store located on 100 avenue (Bolívar Norte), Pquia. San Jose del Mcpio. Valencia, ed. Carabobo. pic.twitter.com/GDmCBFN38O — cperezampueda (@cperezampueda) July 9, 2023

Rafael Lacava spoke after the incident

The governor of the entity, Rafael Lacava, together with the vice minister of risk, Major General Carlos Pérez Ampueda, appeared at the scene to assess the damage.

“Here we are, with all this configuration of men and women in the fire that hit this private company located on Bolívar Avenue. There are almost 300 brave men and women who have been fighting since dawn to be able to consign this fire definitively and avoid further damage.

Likewise, he emphasized that until now no report of human loss has been generated.

“We have not had any type of human loss thanks to the rapid, immediate and efficient intervention of the entire risk control system of the Carabobo state, supported by the Major General, Vice Minister of Risk Carlos Pérez Ampueda with each and every one of the firefighters. of the system”.

