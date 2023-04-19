They recover bridge for wild species

In order to protect the fauna in the Yotoco Forest Reserve, the CVC restored the air passage over the Buenaventura-Buga roadwhich had collapsed due to heavy rains in recent days.

As you will remember, on the bridge a large tree felldue to the last heavy downpours and winds that broke its supports, until it collapsed.

This structure seeks to protect animals, reduce habitat fragmentation and preserve connectivity between species.

Monkeys, amphibians, bush dogs, snakes, among many more individuals pass through this bridge.

The bridge was installed in order to protect the animals, maintain connectivity between species and the genetic exchange of the fauna that inhabits the reserve. However, Its main function is to minimize the risk and avoid being run overgiven the high circulation of vehicles on this road.

The repair

The CVC and the National University of Palmira, together with the Inter-Institutional Committee for the Management of the Yotoco Forest Reserve, Comanejo, carried out the management to repair the bridge.

Since it is a road of national importance, due to its relationship with trade and tourism, coordinated work was required with the road concessionaire and the Highway Policesince the works for its activation altered the vehicular flow and mobility on the road, with an intermittent stop and go.

Brandon Alexander Cerón Peñaloza, a CVC professional, said that “the first bridge was built by the Corporation in the year 2000, but due to the instability of the soil and the climatic conditions of the sector, it deteriorated to the point where it had to be removedsince it represented a risk for drivers.

After a management carried out by the co-management committee and the road concessionaire, the construction of the new pass was achieved, which is currently the only aerial bridge for wildlife installed in a conservation area in Valle del Cauca.

Comments