They recover motorcycles in Pitalito after raid against theft

An operation carried out by SIJIN agents from Pitalito resulted in the recovery of 10 motorcycles that had been reported stolen.

The recovered motorcycles had been stolen using modalities such as hauling and robbery. The raid was launched as part of authorities’ efforts to combat motorcycle theft in the area.

The successful operation also led to the capture of two people related to the robberies, who will now have to face the legal consequences of their actions.

The Huila Police Department calls on citizens who have been affected by the theft of their motorcycles to come to the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) in Pitalito to verify if their motorcycle was recovered. For this, they will be asked for the legal documentation in order that demonstrates their ownership of the motorcycle.

license plate motorcycle FKZ-99G, brand BAJAJ, displacement 110, color GRAY, chassis number 9GJB37PF4PT098357, engine number PFXWNA66227, private service, model 2023. license plate motorcycle SFI-57F, brand BAJAJ, color BLACK, chassis number 9GJA36JL9NT004121, engine number JLXCLH3 7222 motorcycle with license plates KLH-13G, brand BAJAJ, color GRAY, chassis number 9GJA36JL3PT037487, engine number JLXCNB64589 private service, model 2023. motorcycle brand YAMAHA, line T115FI, license plates DMK42G, model 2023, Engine No. E3S9E0073133, Chasis 9FKUE1615P 2073133, which presents the adulterated identification systems. YAMAHA brand motorcycle, CRIPTON line with license plates HZJ-90E, Red color, chassis number 9FKUE161XH2003452, engine number E3S9E0003452, model 2023. YAMAHA motorcycle brand, XTZ150 line, RHE-22F license plates, model 2022, Engine No. G3L1E040250, Chasis 9FKDG36 15N2040250 which presents the adulterated identification systems. YAMAHA brand motorcycle, T115FI Line of FLD-75G plates, black color, chassis number 9FKUE1615P2073133. BAJAJ brand motorcycle, PULSAR160 Line, gray color, QXB-35G plates, chassis number 9GJA92JE7PT020507, engine number JEXCNC24785.