They recover several stolen items in Neiva

The Police reported on the recovery of several recently stolen items in the capital of Huila.

According to what was stated by the authorities, the theft had been perpetrated in commune 03 of the Huilense Capital and the elements were found in the Quirinal neighborhood.

Among the items recovered are a Lenovo brand computer, a Sony brand camera, and documents, all valued at more than 6 million pesos. The owners of the recovered objects went to the facilities of the Neiva Metropolitan Police to collect their belongings, and thanked the diligent action of the authorities and the collaboration of the community residing in the city of Neiva.

In other events, a television was recovered that had been stolen on April 28 by the victim’s former sentimental partner, according to the complaint filed. Thanks to this information, the agents of the Neiva Metropolitan Police traveled to a residence located in the Manzanares neighborhood, fourth stage, where the television was located. Upon arrival at the scene, a woman, who stated that she was the victim’s ex-sentimental partner, allowed the agents to enter and the television in question was recovered.

Likewise, in the center of the city, it was possible to recover a mirror from a high-end vehicle, thanks to the information provided by the owner of the vehicle. The agents verified the information and proceeded to deliver the recovered mirror.

Authorities call on the community to continue working together in order to counteract the insecurity that may occur in the city of Neiva and its metropolitan area.