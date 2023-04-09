Principal
The Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) reported that they found the lifeless body of a young man who drowned while bathing in the Lempa River in the area of the Nuevo Edén bridge in San Juan, San Miguel.
«Naval Force divers recovered, 1.3 miles south of the Nvo Bridge. Eden de San Juan, a lifeless body that is presumed to be that of one of the people who disappeared yesterday,” the FAES detailed on its social networks.
The victim was 15 years old and at the moment they are looking for his brother who is missing when he went swimming.
At the moment, the search for the other young man continues, authorities explained.
about the author
Related
Continue reading
YOU MAY LIKE
Principal
The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a drunk driver while driving on the Comalapa Highway at kilometer 8 and a half.
The suspect was identified as José Saúl Romero Mejía and will be prosecuted for dangerous driving.
“José Saúl Romero Mejía, was driving under the influence of alcohol, since when performing the breathalyzer test it turned out to be 193°,” the PNC detailed on its social networks.
Authorities encourage drivers not to drive while intoxicated so as not to cause traffic accidents.
about the author
Related
Principal
A 64-year-old man lost his life yesterday Saturday after being attacked by a group of bees in the west of the country.
The event occurred in the vicinity of a river, Chuiquihuat canton in the departmental capital of Sonsonate.
The victim was identified as Adolfo A. and it was reported that three people were also injured, who were taken to a hospital.
According to the testimony of locals, the victim provoked the bees “that were not disturbed.”
about the author
Related
Principal
The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), who ordered crimes in the San Roque canton of the municipality of Mejicanos, San Salvador.
The terrorist was identified as Orsy Antonio Ramírez Elías, who is profiled as Kilómetro and is part of the Escalante Locos Salvatrucha clique.
The gang member was detained within the framework of the emergency regime that has been implemented since March 2022.
“But his days of stalking are over and now he will have to face justice for illegal groups, for which 45 years await him in the CECOT,” the PNC detailed on its social networks.
about the author
Related
The most read
-
Judicial3 days ago
They capture dangerous gang members in front of the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca
-
events2 days ago
VIDEOS | Salvadorans help a driver who crashed on the highway to the Port of La Libertad
A %d bloggers like this: