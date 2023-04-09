The Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) reported that they found the lifeless body of a young man who drowned while bathing in the Lempa River in the area of ​​the Nuevo Edén bridge in San Juan, San Miguel.

«Naval Force divers recovered, 1.3 miles south of the Nvo Bridge. Eden de San Juan, a lifeless body that is presumed to be that of one of the people who disappeared yesterday,” the FAES detailed on its social networks.

The victim was 15 years old and at the moment they are looking for his brother who is missing when he went swimming.

At the moment, the search for the other young man continues, authorities explained.

