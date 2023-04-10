This afternoon, authorities recognized that the two lifeless bodies found were those of the two brothers who drowned when they were dragged yesterday while bathing in the Lempa River under the Santa Lucía bridge, jurisdiction of San Edén de San Juan, in San Miguel.

The brothers Héctor Salomón, 22 years old, and Junior, 15 years old, with the last names Araujo Castillo, originally from Santa Tecla, were found after almost 20 hours of searching since their report.

On the afternoon of Saturday April 8, the brothers were near the river when Junior tried to swim across the Lempa. The attempt to cross failed and his brother Hector immediately helped him, but both were swept away by the rising river.

The Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) published the first discovery of one of the bodies in the morning. “Naval Force divers recovered, 1.3 miles south of the Puente de Nvo. Eden de San Juan, a lifeless body that is presumed to be one of the people who disappeared yesterday. Legal recognition is awaited,” the institution reported.

The first find was about the younger brother, Junior.

After two hours, they reported the lifeless body of the second brother, Héctor, who was located 200 meters from the place where he disappeared. “A second lifeless body has been found through a search and rescue operation by divers from the Naval Force,” detailed FAES.