The Technical Unit for Automotive Identification of the SIJIN managed to recover two motorcycles in Comuna 5.

During the inspection and verification of vehicle chassis and engine identification systems on 70 motorcycles, two vehicles were found with re-engraved identification systems and false or non-existent license plates. The first motorcycle, a black Yamaha XTZ 125 line, was intervened in the Altico neighborhood, near the San José church. The second motorcycle, a black Combat line NKD 125, was intervened in the Jardín neighborhood, near another church.

The vehicles had no owners or holders, despite efforts by the community to identify them. The vehicles were transferred to the SIJIN facilities to carry out the chemical tempering procedure and obtain the primitive numbers and the real technical identification, in order to establish their background.

The National Police calls on the community to continue supporting police work in the different religious and tourist sites in the capital of Huila, and promises to continue working to prevent motorcycle theft in the city.

It is worth mentioning that recently, a Samsung brand cell phone was also recovered in Neiva, in the Siglo XXI neighborhood of commune eight, in the same way in the Puertas de Sol neighborhood of commune six, they managed to recover 01 HP Laptop brand computer and a third recovery in the Villa Nubia neighborhood of the commune two of 02 of a compressor that had been stolen from a dental office.