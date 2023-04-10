Home News They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva
News

They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva

by admin
They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva

The Technical Unit for Automotive Identification of the SIJIN managed to recover two motorcycles in Comuna 5.

During the inspection and verification of vehicle chassis and engine identification systems on 70 motorcycles, two vehicles were found with re-engraved identification systems and false or non-existent license plates. The first motorcycle, a black Yamaha XTZ 125 line, was intervened in the Altico neighborhood, near the San José church. The second motorcycle, a black Combat line NKD 125, was intervened in the Jardín neighborhood, near another church.

The vehicles had no owners or holders, despite efforts by the community to identify them. The vehicles were transferred to the SIJIN facilities to carry out the chemical tempering procedure and obtain the primitive numbers and the real technical identification, in order to establish their background.

It may interest you: Captured for alleged sexual abuse in Neiva

The National Police calls on the community to continue supporting police work in the different religious and tourist sites in the capital of Huila, and promises to continue working to prevent motorcycle theft in the city.

It is worth mentioning that recently, a Samsung brand cell phone was also recovered in Neiva, in the Siglo XXI neighborhood of commune eight, in the same way in the Puertas de Sol neighborhood of commune six, they managed to recover 01 HP Laptop brand computer and a third recovery in the Villa Nubia neighborhood of the commune two of 02 of a compressor that had been stolen from a dental office.

See also  Maturity, this year he rejects the Marca: "It is right not to give anything away"

You may also like

Aldi: 110 years of cheap groceries | Economy...

President Karis: laws made on the run must...

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

Munich: Two men are run over by S-Bahn...

Costa Rica detects malaria outbreak in the Caribbean...

Evacuations advance in areas surrounding the Nevado del...

Basketball, the Under 15 – Abruzzo National Youth...

The United States sends a destroyer to waters...

Attorney asks the JEP to review the concept...

The official response to encountering a rowing assassin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy