They recovered two stolen motorcycles in the Huilense capital
They recovered two stolen motorcycles in the Huilense capital

They recovered two stolen motorcycles in the Huilense capital

The Neiva Police have announced the recovery of two motorcycles thanks to the work of the Technical Unit for Vehicle Identification of the SIJIN. During patrols carried out by the uniformed officers, they managed to recover the vehicles that had been stolen by hauling in the city of Neiva. The first motorcycle recovered was a […]

The entry They recovered two stolen motorcycles in the capital of Huila was first published in Diario del Huila.

