They register $667.7 million in rent collection in the first quarter of 2023

They register $667.7 million in rent collection in the first quarter of 2023

The Ministry of Finance reported that, during the first quarter of 2023, the State coffers reported an increase in the receipt of funds from income tax, with a cumulative total of $667.7 million.

This is equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2022, that is, an equivalent of $37.9 million.

Likewise, they detailed that the declarations presented during the first three months of the year experienced an increase of 51.4%. It should be noted that last year, the income collected through this tax totaled $703 million, which represented an 8% exceedance of the initial goal.

