The official statistics of the National Civil Police revealed that last Thursday, April 13, ended with zero deaths due to violence, therefore, there were 8 consecutive days with 0 homicides in El Salvador.

From April 1 to date, there have been 11 April days with zero homicides. This is due to the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan in the emergency regime, which was extended last Wednesday, April 12, by the Legislative Assembly for the thirteenth time.

In addition, after the exception regime, the capture of 67,203 gang members in El Salvador was facilitated, including leaders and collaborators of criminal structures, who have already transferred 4,000 inmates to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT), the most big in Latin America

