They register more than 320 earthquakes in the snowy volcano of Huila

The Colombian Geological Service reported on the activity of the Nevado del Huila volcano. According to the report, an increase in seismic activity has been observed in the volcano area.

Yesterday at 00:38 local time an earthquake was recorded magnitude 3.6 at a depth of one (1) kilometer below the Central Peak of the Nevado del Huila volcano. From that moment until 08:00 local time, a toof 320 earthquakes related to the fracturing of rocks inside the volcano. These seismic events have been located in the area of ​​influence of the volcano Nevado del Huila, at epicentral distances that vary between 0.5 and 2 km, approximately from the Central Peak. Additionally, two additional earthquakes exceeded magnitudes 2.0 and 2.9.

Seismic activity and felt earthquakes are phenomena contemplated in the Yellow alert status, as well as the formation of domes, cracks in the glacier, low-energy thermal anomalies, noises, among others. A recommendation is issued to both the authorities and the community in general to remain alert to any changes that may occur in the activity of the volcano.

The volcano’s alert status remains at the “YELLOW” level, which means that the volcano is active with changes in behavior of the base level of the monitored parameters and other manifestations. The Colombian Geological Service will continue to closely monitor the evolution of volcanic activity and will provide timely information on any changes that may arise.

