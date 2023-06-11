They reject a massive robbery at the Juan XXIII health post

Two nurses who work in the care center were victims of robbery by two armed men.

According to the assistance personnel, the assailants arrived at the aforementioned health post and asked for the doctor on duty, not finding him, they proceeded to rebuke the nursing staff.

After the men left with the estolen items, the administrative staff of the assistance centerin collaboration with the competent authorities, activated the security protocols to protect the lives of the people who were present.

In a dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, Virna Johnson, district president, “asked the authorities to advance the pertinent investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible for this criminal action, which fortunately did not leave people injured”

Likewise, the Mayor stressed “that the district administration is working hand in hand with the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend to recover the health centers, and will not allow unscrupulous people to affect the hard work that is being done to improve service conditions, for the benefit of users”.