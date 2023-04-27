They reject that Venezuelan migrants are blamed for crime in Peru

The Venezuelan opposition grouped in the Unitary Platform rejected this Wednesday the statements of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who held migrants responsible for the crime that affects their country, saying that they are the ones who “unfortunately are committing” acts of delinquency.

“From the Democratic Unitary Platform of Venezuela we want to reject what was expressed today by the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who irresponsibly has generalized pointing out our more than 1.2 million Venezuelan brothers as the main perpetrators of criminal acts that have happened in the sister country,” the platform said on its Twitter account.

Earlier, at a press conference, the Peruvian president assured that in her nation “those who commit assaults, robberies and other criminal acts on a daily basis are foreigners”, and that “800,000 Venezuelans have entered Peru, as many Haitians, and they are the who are unfortunately committing these acts.”

Shortly before, and in the same press conference, he explained that his government has declared a state of emergency in all its border areas with Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Chile to increase the “control of foreign citizens” in the country.

In this regard, the anti-Chavismo assured that these statements “can generate stigmas that trigger hate crimes due to xenophobia, endangering the lives of millions of Venezuelan migrants who are around the world.”

The opposition alliance assured that “the vast majority” of Venezuelans who have left their country are “good, honest and hard-working citizens.”

“We demand respect and protection for Venezuelan migrants who, we are sure, have mostly been testimonials of work and honesty in all corners of Peru,” he added.

7.2 million citizens have left Venezuela in recent years, according to data updated in March by the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, a mechanism co-led by the UN Refugee Agency and the Organization International for Migrations.

According to the registry of this platform, at least 1.5 million Venezuelan migrants are in Peru.

