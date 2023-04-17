They reject the attack on workers in the rural area of ​​Miranda

Riopaila Castilla Agroindustrial Group strongly rejected the attack on workers of one of its subsidiaries occurred in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Miranda, Cauca, last Saturday, which left one person dead and another injured.

The events occurred in the sector known as Lago de Botero around 9:00 am when two workers were attacked by members of illegal groups with firearms in the midst of their work in sugarcane and pineapple crops.

Both seriously injured and whom their equipment was stolen assigned to their role, they were taken to a care center to receive medical attention.

Unfortunately, during the transfer, Jhon Jenner Hurtado, one of the attacked workers, loses his life as a result of the facts.

We extend our deepest solidarity to his wife, son and other relatives of this worker who died in the middle of an unjustified attack, absolutely reprehensible.

We also accompany the family and friends of the injured worker, who is out of danger according to the most recent medical report” established the bulletin issued by the mill.

They also reiterated their request to the National Government and the competent authorities Human rights guarantees for Colombiansespecially the right to life, work and food production.

“We call for this and other attacks that have been made against workers in the agro-industrial sugarcane sector, private property and the free development of companies, to be a reason for intervention in terms of security, where workers are affected, entire families, communities and the productive sector, mobilizer of economic, social and environmental development in the Colombian southwest” they said.

Comments