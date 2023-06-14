Home » They reject threats against a representative of the municipality of El Copey
News

They reject threats against a representative of the municipality of El Copey

by admin
They reject threats against a representative of the municipality of El Copey

The Association of Ombudsmen of the Department of Cesarthrough a statement to the public opinion, rejected the threats against the representative of the municipality of El Copey, Rafael Fontalvo.

Also read: The mayor of El Copey was left with house arrest and electronic surveillance, investigated for corruption

It should be noted that these events occurred last Friday when the Public Ministry official received a call on his cell phone, in which he was told not to get involved in matters that were not his concern.

For this reason, the ombudsman decided to leave the municipality together with his family and carry out his duties virtually, without disclosing where he is.

Due to the foregoing, the Association of Ombudsmen of this department, They urge the competent authorities to investigate and guarantee the safety, life and rights of all persons against facts such as those indicated and in this way be able to provide guarantees in the exercise of the designated functions.

Do not stop reading: In a delicate state of health, a transgender sex worker injured with a knife in Curumaní

As agencies of the Public Ministry in the Department, we are under the constitutional and legal commitment to comply with our mission, a situation that causes a very high risk for said exercise in the territories, this coupled with the increasing rates of violence, armed groups and criminal gangs in different points of the territory, investigation processes and complaints that are made from many ombudsmen”, says the statement.

See also  Jet ski ran over three tourists in Cartagena

You may also like

Singers from both sides of the strait will...

Neustadt/Aisch | Refugees are accommodated in container village

Amendment of Local Government Act, Mayor Karachi’s request...

Harvesting coffee with sustainability

Live blog: ++ Nuclear power plant visit by...

Stability Pakistan Party? – Naibaat

They approve agrarian jurisdiction, as well as peasants...

Course of the US central bank: does the...

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

The use of medicines increased among the citizens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy