They reject threats against a representative of the municipality of El Copey

The Association of Ombudsmen of the Department of Cesarthrough a statement to the public opinion, rejected the threats against the representative of the municipality of El Copey, Rafael Fontalvo.

Also read: The mayor of El Copey was left with house arrest and electronic surveillance, investigated for corruption

It should be noted that these events occurred last Friday when the Public Ministry official received a call on his cell phone, in which he was told not to get involved in matters that were not his concern.

For this reason, the ombudsman decided to leave the municipality together with his family and carry out his duties virtually, without disclosing where he is.

Due to the foregoing, the Association of Ombudsmen of this department, They urge the competent authorities to investigate and guarantee the safety, life and rights of all persons against facts such as those indicated and in this way be able to provide guarantees in the exercise of the designated functions.

Do not stop reading: In a delicate state of health, a transgender sex worker injured with a knife in Curumaní

“As agencies of the Public Ministry in the Department, we are under the constitutional and legal commitment to comply with our mission, a situation that causes a very high risk for said exercise in the territories, this coupled with the increasing rates of violence, armed groups and criminal gangs in different points of the territory, investigation processes and complaints that are made from many ombudsmen”, says the statement.