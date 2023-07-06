They release 41 wild animals in the Soratama Park in Bogotá

The Ministry of the Environment released 41 wild animals in the Soratama Ecological District Park, together with the community and the Environmental and Ecological Protection Group of the National Police, as part of the commemorative activities of the International Day of Wildlife.

Four white eared possums (Didelphis pernigra), three screeching hummingbirds (Blinking hummingbird), two blackbirds (A clown), two savannah snakes (Attracted thick-tailed) y 30 torcazas (Zenaida auriculata) returned to their natural environment in the Eastern Hills of the city.

In the video published by the Environment sector, some details of animal liberation can be seen:

The wild individuals had been recovered by the Ministry of Environment in different control and rescue operations of wild species in points of Bogotá. The release occurred after verifying, at the entity’s Center for Attention, Assessment and Rehabilitation of Flora and Fauna Silvestre, that these specimens were in optimal conditions.

“Let’s remember that Bogotá’s wild animals are always better off in our hills, wetlands, and mountain parks. We must guarantee that they live in their surroundings, we always have to remember that wildlife is better off #LibresYEnCasa, in their habitat,” the secretary pointed out. of Environment, Carolina Urrutia.

During the Administration of Claudia López, the Ministry of the Environment has managed to recover more than 20,000 wild animals, in addition, more than 13,000 individuals have been released in different regions of Colombia in the same period of time.

