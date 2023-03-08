Home News They release a foreigner held in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura
In the development of a joint operation of the Colombian Navy, the National Army and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, an Ecuadorian man who had been held against his will in a rural area of ​​the Special District of Buenaventura, in the department of Buenaventura, was released. from Valle del Cauca.

A call alerted the Public Force of the involuntary retention of the man, this is how troops from the Military Gaula of the Colombian Navy, the Infantry Battalion No. 56 of the National Army and the Technical Investigation Corps of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation , reached the general area of ​​Puerto Merizalde, rural area of ​​Buenaventura, where the rescue of the 32-year-old man who was held by two armed individuals, who demanded the sum of 200 million pesos for his release, was carried out.

Noticing the presence of military personnel, the captors fled. The rescued man was transferred to the Special District of Buenaventura, where he thanked the quick action of the Military Gaula.

According to preliminary information, it is presumed that this crime was committed by the agents that generate violence from the dissidents of the Farc-EP, self-styled “Segunda Marquetalia”, who would use the money demanded to finance their criminal act.

“The Colombian Navy ratifies its commitment to the security of the Colombian Pacific, while inviting citizens to join the campaign against extortion and kidnapping “I do not pay, I denounce” on the toll-free line 147,” they indicate. The authorities.

