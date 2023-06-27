They release a video of Diomedes Díaz promoting ‘The wounded condor’

A video of the video went viral on social media. singer Diomedes Díaz promoting the release of his hit album ‘El cóndor wounded’, published on May 19, 1989.

Although 34 years have passed since then, the fact returned to the retina of followers of Vallenato folklore and the music of ‘Cacique de La Junta’ when the clip was released in which the artist appears lying on a bed listening to the song ‘The wounded condor’ on a recorder and inviting his fans to listen to his new album.

“Hello, what’s up friends? You know who’s talking to you, right? Here again with you, with a new job that I have done with all my heart and soul so that they can see that I see to produce something better for my music and the feeling of my people every daysays Diomedes Diaz.

Next, he grabs a poster of the album and asks people to change the bad image they have of him and to stay better with his successes in Vallenato music.

“At the same time, change that image of Diomedes, who is drunk, irresponsible, no, look, look, so I spend it (making music), not drinking as they say and here I am again with great pleasure and love for all of you, for all of Colombia“, Add.

‘El cóndor herido’ was one of the most successful albums of Diomedes Díaz’s musical career together with accordion player Juancho Rois, receiving various awards, including a distinction ‘Superstar’, Awarded to singers for selling million-dollar copies of the album in Latin America in less than 24 hours.

The songs included in the record work ‘The wounded condor’, ‘Tell me what will happen’, ‘It wasn’t the nest’, ‘Happy heart’, ‘Here are your songs’‘The kiss’, ‘My friends’, ‘María Esther’, ‘The neighbor’, ‘You’ and ‘My compadre’. It should be noted that, of the 11 compositions, three were by Diomedes Díaz.

