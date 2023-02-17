Nini Johana Úsuga, the sister of alias Otoniel, head of the Clan del Golfo, obtained her freedom by decision of a judge, since she completed her sentence in the United States.

Judge Darrin Gayles reported that the woman, alias ‘la Negra’, will have two years of probation and the opportunity to return to Colombia, where the papers for her deportation are already being processed.

Úsuga was extradited to the United States on July 1, she collaborated with the courts to publicize the drug trafficking routes of the Clan del Golfo and return the profits obtained from her criminal acts.

Added to that, the Supreme Court of Justice recommended that the North American justice system take into account that Ninis Johana had spent time in prison in Colombia, since March 2021.

Having accepted the crimes of drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime, “la Negra” received the benefit of probation and no other charges that were prosecuted, as her lawyer David Núñez pointed out.

It should be remembered that his brother, ‘Otoniel’, accepted three charges against him in January: continued criminal enterprise, conspiring to manufacture and distribute cocaine, as well as maritime conspiracy for drug trafficking.