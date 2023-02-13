Taking into account its commitment to the preservation of the environmentand especially of water resources, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, put into practice its new initiative called ‘Green Essmar’ with which, through activities carried out with various organizations, the extraction of 12 tons of waste from the mouth of the Manzanares River was achieved.

With this comprehensive cleaning day in the tributary, said company called on the Samaria community to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic, to counteract the effects of pollution in the capital of the Department of Magdalena.

Nearly 100 volunteers from Magdalena Sectional Civil Defense, National Army, National Navy, Coast GuardConlus, Atesa, Allied Foundations, the Riverside Fishermen’s Association of the manzanares river, among other organizations.

In their waste collection process they found microplastic, plant material, styrofoam, bottles, rubber, plastic bags and cigarette buttss, among other polluting elements.

The work was carried out with total success, the organizations hope that citizens become aware and contribute positively to this initiative.

The Essmar With these tasks that he has been carrying out, he hopes to join Santa Marta and prevent large amounts of waste from reaching seas and rivers, and end up contaminating the biodiversity of our ecosystems; since part of this waste is thrown into seas and rivers very quickly, not taking into account the damage of pollution that they cause with that type of situations.



Different organizations joined to contribute to the affected space and mitigate the environmental problems that arise.

On the other hand, it is mentioned that these actions are led by the Solid Waste Comprehensive Management Plan, ‘PGIRS‘, of the Company, which promotes practices of reduction, recovery and use of recyclable materials, throughout the City.

We must not leave behind the campaigns that different organizations have carried out in favor of contributing to the District and to mitigate the actions exposed by the citizens regarding the issue environmentalin addition to generating awareness so that they avoid using and throw garbage in places that should not be and that contaminate the spaces that are part of the Pearl of America.