They report a new day without registering homicides on a national scale – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

The Police highlighted that El Salvador continues to accumulate more days with zero homicides nationwide, ending on Thursday, June 15, without registering deaths due to violence.

The authorities affirm that these positive results are thanks to the implementation of successful strategies, such as the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

Throughout 2023, the trend in terms of public safety has been maintained, with a historic reduction in murders in the country.

For their part, elements of the PNC and the Armed Forces are deployed throughout the national territory to bring peace and tranquility to Salvadoran families.

