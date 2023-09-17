They report abandonment of dogs and cats north of Valledupar

On social networks they denounced the abandonment of at least ten small dogs and cats in the race of the fourth, at the height of DPA, in Valledupar.

“We are passing through the back of DPA and we realize that they have just abandoning around ten kittens and puppies in a gift box outside a country house“says one of the users who reported the incident.

The young woman called for animal protection foundations in the city to take charge and thus prevent them from being run over by cars and motorcycles that travel through the sector.

“Please, if you can call an animal foundation, I thank you so that you can come and take care of them, they are traveling, taking care of the street and many cars pass along this avenue.” is the cry of the young woman.

Given the fact, The community requested that the dogs and cats be transferred to the Valledupar Animal Welfare Center for their care, however, some users said that most of the animals had died after being hit by vehicles.

