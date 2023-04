A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands in the South Pacific Ocean early Thursday morning local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

A tsunami threat alert had initially been issued, but the country’s National Emergency Agency reported that such a threat no longer exists.

For its part, the Australian Joint Tsunami Warning Center also indicated that there is no tsunami threat for Australia.