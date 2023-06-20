They report ashes from Ruiz on Manizales and Palestine

According to the daily bulletin of the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), yesterday there were reports of ash fall in Manizales and Palestina (Caldas). Also, occasionally, an incandescence was observed that was associated with one of the pulsatile emissions of this residue recorded at night.

Also, in what has to do with the surface activity in the volcano, the column of gases, steam and/or ash reached a maximum height of 1000 m measured from the top of the volcano and a preferential direction towards the northwest of the volcanic edifice.

From 9:00 am yesterday (June 19) until the time of publication of this bulletin, seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits continues to predominate.

Yesterday morning and early afternoon, this kind of seismicity showed an increase in the number of earthquakes and in seismic energy. Later, during the afternoon, it gradually decreased until reaching lower levels of seismic energy at night, which are maintained until the time of publication of this bulletin.

It is noteworthy that instability persists because at the same time, at night the continuous emission of ash that began on June 17 in the morning ceased.

The SGC reports that pulsatile ash emissions associated with these seismic signals continued to be recorded since last night. Both types of emissions were confirmed through the web cameras used for volcanic monitoring.

Additionally, variations in the degassing of sulfur dioxide and the outflow of water vapor from the crater into the atmosphere continued. At dawn today, through satellite monitoring platforms, new reports of low-energy thermal anomalies were obtained at the bottom of the crater.

Finally, it is important to mention that the variations of the other monitored parameters continue to be minor.

For this reason, from the SGC they reiterate that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues at the ORANGE LEVEL, which indicates that there is a probability that in days or weeks it will erupt more than it has in the last 11 years (on 29 May 2012 was the first minor eruption that this volcano made in its most recent eruptive process).

In this sense, they confirm that to change level and return to Yellow, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity, aspects that it is not yet possible to confirm. For this reason, following the precautionary principle, the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain at ORANGE LEVEL.

During this time, in the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to Red.

