During the last hours, strong earthquakes have been registered in Panama, where authorities have indicated that the movements of the earth were felt strongly in Chiriquí, near Isla Coiba.

The Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama, reported that on March 4 a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale was registered near Coiba Island.

Also, minutes later; Another earthquake with an intensity of 4.2 was reported, which was felt in Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro, as well as other provinces of Panama, but with less intensity.

So far, SINAPROC has started monitoring in the province of Chiriquí where only some telephone lines were temporarily blocked, as well as a white balance has been reported.