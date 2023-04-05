Home News They report earthquakes in Panama with magnitude of 6.8 and 4.2 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of the young adult
News

They report earthquakes in Panama with magnitude of 6.8 and 4.2 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of the young adult

by admin

During the last hours, strong earthquakes have been registered in Panama, where authorities have indicated that the movements of the earth were felt strongly in Chiriquí, near Isla Coiba.

The Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama, reported that on March 4 a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale was registered near Coiba Island.

Also, minutes later; Another earthquake with an intensity of 4.2 was reported, which was felt in Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro, as well as other provinces of Panama, but with less intensity.

So far, SINAPROC has started monitoring in the province of Chiriquí where only some telephone lines were temporarily blocked, as well as a white balance has been reported.

See also  In contact with Judith Ross (Photos)

You may also like

Arrest against accused of fraud by posing as...

“The governor is a liar and is doing...

Xi’an International Port Area launched a series of...

BKartA is to be given more powers in...

Latin American leaders will hold economic and trade...

Do not return to Social Security or invent...

Prominent mothers defend themselves against the gender madness...

Leonor del Consuelo Maldonado, “Woman Emblem 2023” –...

Edict 1st. notice Ruben Mendoza Mosquera

Adding New Colors to the “Golden Signboard” of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy