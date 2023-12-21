THEY REPORT IN CURUGUATY THAT A DISTRIBUTOR OF DRUGS IN THE AREA HAS TORMENTED PEOPLE « News cde

CURUGUATY (special envoy) Serious complaint from a family of a drug addict, where it mentions that on Friday morning was admitted to the district hospital of Curuguaty for overdose a minor in the Industrial Quarter according to the family members are all terrified.

The complaint relates that a leader of micro-trafficking threatened to kill a minor in Curuguaty of the Industrial Neighborhood, the serious cause being that the alleged distributor of narcotics gave him to sell the drugs to the minor where later, according to the data, he did not was able to pay for the merchandise received and that the minor stated that he supposedly got his white bow all wet

According to the complaint, they had shot the minor to scare them and threatened that if he did not pay in full they would kill him. After what happened, they commented that they gave the participation to Cria 5ta de Curuguaty where they showed him the photograph of the alleged micro-trafficker who has them in anxiety to the Curuguate population

Relatives await the arrest of the alleged drug distributor

