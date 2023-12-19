Home » They report shortages in Walmart stores in the United States due to Christmas purchases
They report shortages in Walmart stores in the United States due to Christmas purchases

Walmart Under Fire for Empty Shelves During Holiday Season

The popular retail giant, Walmart, is making headlines yet again in the United States, but this time, for all the wrong reasons. Hundreds of Internet users have taken to social media to report empty shelves at various Walmart stores across the country.

Walmart, known for its well-stocked stores, is facing backlash from customers who are dissatisfied with the lack of products available on the shelves during the busy holiday season. December, a critical month for retailers due to increased shopping for Christmas and the end of the year, has been particularly troubling for Walmart.

The opinions expressed by customers on social media consistently indicate dissatisfaction with Walmart’s current offerings. One person expressed frustration by saying, “I sent my husband to get salad sides and baking potatoes for our steaks tonight. This is the salad selection and there wasn’t a single baked potato in the produce section either. So he’s going to Food Giant to get everything now.”

Another user, @_BirthByFire, noted the depletion of store shelves, stating, “It seems like something is happening. Store shelves are really empty again, like during Covid-19, enough to be noticed. The local Walmart has been out of vinegar for weeks, so I went to another one further away and they ran out.”

Katie Denis, vice president of research at the Consumer Brands Association, spoke to Taste of Home about the issue, stating, “It is irregular, it is not a generalized situation. It’s not like at the beginning of the pandemic, when people went out and emptied the shelves to store and then panicked.”

Walmart has not yet commented on the situation. However, the reported empty shelves have certainly left customers feeling frustrated and disappointed during what is meant to be a joyful and festive time of the year. As the negative reports continue to pour in on social media, Walmart must address the issue and work to ensure that its stores are adequately stocked to meet the needs of its customers.

