Chinese regulators have barred the country’s top tech companies from offering the services of the ChatGPT chatbot amid growing concerns from Beijing that artificial intelligence could provide uncensored answers to user queries, the Nikkei reports, citing sources familiar. with the matter.

According to the outlet, companies Tencent Holdings and Ant Group, Alibaba Group Holding’s fintech subsidiary, have already been ordered not to provide access to ChatGPT on their platforms, either directly or through third parties. At the same time, firms must also inform authorities before launching their own AI chat bot.

illustrative image

Alibaba tests its artificial intelligence chatbot to compete with ChatGPT

Although ChatGPT is not officially available in China, some users have been able to access its service via VPN or through programs found on the WeChat social network, owned by Tencent. Thus, the company was forced to remove such services, regardless of whether they were really connected to ChatGPT or were imitations.

The measure has been introduced in the country due to the fear of the Chinese authorities that the content offered by the bot has not been previously censored and may violate current laws. According to state media outlet China Daily, such technology “could assist the US government in its spread of disinformation and its manipulation of global narratives for its own geopolitical interests.”

“Our understanding from the beginning is that ChatGPT can never enter China due to censorship issues, and China will need its own versions of ChatGPT,” said an executive from a major tech company, who wished to remain anonymous.

His words were supported by an executive from another company in the same sector, who directly assured that his firm would not provide this service even if it were allowed. “We have already been targeted by the Chinese regulator, so even if there were no such ban, we would never take the initiative to add ChatGPT to our platforms because its responses are uncontrollable,” he stated.

"Inevitably, there will be some users asking the chatbot politically sensitive questions, but the platform will be held accountable for the results," he concluded.

