People whose favorite is the BBVA ATM, from the Olímpica store located on Avenida Sierra Nevada in Valledupar they should be careful henceforth.

Apparently, the cashier would be issuing damaged billsas denounced by the journalist Arnol Murillo through a video shared on social networks, generating concern among Internet users.

Don’t even think about withdrawing money at the BBVA ATM on Olímpica SA Avenida Sierra Nevada in Valledupar. That’s how he throws away the bills”, Murillo wrote on Twitter.

In the video you can see a $50,000 pesos bill with a piece missing. Olympic Stores assured that would solve your case.

