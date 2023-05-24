Home » They report the death of a pilot after his aircraft crashed – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They report the death of a pilot after his aircraft crashed – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They report the death of a pilot after his aircraft crashed – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The National Civil Police confirmed through social networks that the pilot of the aircraft that crashed while flying over Rosario de Mora, south of San Salvador, died after the impact.

According to the PNC, it is Edmundo Isaac Chávez Samayoa, 63 years old. This accident was reported at about 9:00 in the morning.

In addition, they reported that this mishap would have occurred due to mechanical damage.

The elements of the Armed Forces supported the work to rescue the body of the deceased.

See also  Management and supplies to the Cie, the prosecutor asks for six sentences

You may also like

Pope cares for Chinese Catholics, especially misses the...

excellent work in tight deadlines

Agro announces losses before the possible arrival of...

Attorney General sanctions Álex Flórez for scandal in...

National award ‘Matteotti in schools’: Rachele Lupi wins

AUSIM celebrates the success of the “Assises de...

They find new traces of the missing children...

Leclerc pre Monaco: “I hope to make a...

Kinshasa: prosecuted for incitement to tribal hatred, Mike...

They set a reward to capture the person...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy