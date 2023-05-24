They report the death of a pilot after his aircraft crashed – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The National Civil Police confirmed through social networks that the pilot of the aircraft that crashed while flying over Rosario de Mora, south of San Salvador, died after the impact.

According to the PNC, it is Edmundo Isaac Chávez Samayoa, 63 years old. This accident was reported at about 9:00 in the morning.

In addition, they reported that this mishap would have occurred due to mechanical damage.

The elements of the Armed Forces supported the work to rescue the body of the deceased.