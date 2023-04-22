Home » They report the fall of a structure in the Valledupar CASD: there are injuries
They report the fall of a structure in the Valledupar CASD: there are injuries

They report the fall of a structure in the Valledupar CASD: there are injuries

Around 9:00 in the morning this Saturday, a metallic structure of the construction that is ahead of the school CASD Simón Bolívar de Valledupar It fell to the ground and injured several people. The first reports speak of 3 injuries, one seriously.

According to newspaper reports, the accident did not cause more injuries because the workers were having breakfast. Then the accident Civil defense and ambulances approached the scene to transfer the injured to care centers.

“Sand heard a fairly loud noise. The people ran. Ambulances arrived within 10 minutes. The noise was heard around 9:00 in the morning.“said a neighbor in the sector.

The Valledupar Government Secretariat arrived at the place and on the recommendation of the Municipal Risk Management Councilestablished preventive measures, such as isolating the affected area.

