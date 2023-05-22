Home » They report the fall of Instagram worldwide, what happened?
They report the fall of Instagram worldwide, what happened?

Thousands of users around the world reported different failures with their Instagram accounts this Sunday, May 21, causing all kinds of comments and reactions on platforms such as Twitter where they gave their opinion on the matter.

There is still no information about the reasons why Instagram presents these drawbacks, however, many users have taken the opportunity to make jokes about it and compare the platform with Twitter.

Nor has Meta, the company behind this important network, spoken about it despite the fact that they already receive millions of messages to find out what happened.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that this type of inconvenience has occurred in this and other social networks that seem to paralyze the entire world and its way of communicating.

The memes that have dropped from Instagram

