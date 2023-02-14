Home News They report theft of elements in the Ebar Manzanares and Pozo 5
They report theft of elements in the Ebar Manzanares and Pozo 5

The Santa Marta Public Services company, Essmar, rejected all kinds of violent acts, in which unscrupulous people carried out a robbery against the Ebar Manzanares Wastewater Pumping Station. This event led to the destabilization of the sewage system, in which the power equipment was disconnected in order to commit said theft.

The Public Services company, made the discovery of the affected space, where they inspected the theft of a large part of the element that protects the aqueduct infrastructure.

Due to the situation presented, the company mentioned that they have already filed the respective complaint with the National Police of Santa Marta, to find a solution to this problem.

They stated that they reject these unpleasant facts and call on the entire community in the sector to report any anomaly or suspicious attitude to the telephone lines 116 or 4209676.

Criminals do not stop and continue to plague the city, Essmar hopes that the pertinent actions are taken to mitigate this type of act.

