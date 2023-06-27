They request a public hearing to propose changes to the FIAVL – breaking latest news

In the next few, they await the holding of the public hearing.

For next July 7, those who are part of the Benjamín Carrión Mora Forum, Asaplo and the Citizen Oversight Office of the International Festival of Living Arts of Loja (FIAVL), through a public hearing, hope to gather details of the FIAVL, in addition to proposing various changes in this eighth edition.

The eighth edition of the FIAVL will be held next November, however, according to Jorge Zúñiga Salinas, coordinator of the Citizen Oversight of the International Festival of Living Arts, there is still concern, because according to what was detected by the oversight, since 2016, ” companies outside the province of Loja participate in public bidding contests…, not considering the local component”.

The objective is that the FIAVL should be organized through the Technical Board, “made up of some local institutions”, decentralizing its organization from the capital city.

In addition, another of the requests is that there be the elimination of 12% VAT on the purchase of products in the city of Loja, during the days of the Festival, so that various sectors are benefited, said the leader.

Changes

According to Zúñiga Salinas, there are several requests and changes that must be made, because “no results are seen in the province of Loja, in favor of culture.”

For this reason, “for next July 7, the Benjamín Carrión Mora Forum, the Association of Professional Artists of Loja, (Asaplo) and the Citizen Oversight of the International Festival of Living Arts, through the Citizen Participation Council, request the holding a public hearing, with the presence of the Minister of Culture”.

Improve

Zuñiga Salinas added that they expect the assistance of several cultural actors and managers, representatives of civil society, the media, among others. The priority of the call is to propose several modifications that must be implemented, he concluded. (YO)

