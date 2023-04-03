The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested the Governor (E) of Chocó, Farlín Perea Rentería, a report on the execution of the resources destined for the execution of the School Feeding Plan (PAE), under the line of intervention “Zero Hunger” , humanitarian response to the population affected by the rainy season associated with the “La Niña” phenomenon.

The preventive action of the control entity follows up on the resolution of the National Government through Decree 2113 of 2022, in which the existence of a National Disaster Situation was declared for a term of twelve months, in which the Unit School Feeding Administration Alimentos para Aprender -UAPA- assigned and distributed resources to that certified territorial entity, to give continuity to the provision of the food supplement supply service for the beneficiaries in the prioritized educational institutions.

Therefore, the governor (e) must refer to the Public Ministry if the resources assigned by the UAPA in the aforementioned resolution, were incorporated into the budget, confirm if the food baskets were delivered to the prioritized beneficiaries during the school break of the month January and if difficulties have been identified in complying with the guidelines that regulate the provision of this service.

This follow-up is carried out under preventive actions and management control of the Public Ministry to the authorities responsible for the provision of educational services throughout the national territory.