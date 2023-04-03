Home News They request a report on school feeding in Chocó
News

They request a report on school feeding in Chocó

by admin
They request a report on school feeding in Chocó

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested the Governor (E) of Chocó, Farlín Perea Rentería, a report on the execution of the resources destined for the execution of the School Feeding Plan (PAE), under the line of intervention “Zero Hunger” , humanitarian response to the population affected by the rainy season associated with the “La Niña” phenomenon.

The preventive action of the control entity follows up on the resolution of the National Government through Decree 2113 of 2022, in which the existence of a National Disaster Situation was declared for a term of twelve months, in which the Unit School Feeding Administration Alimentos para Aprender -UAPA- assigned and distributed resources to that certified territorial entity, to give continuity to the provision of the food supplement supply service for the beneficiaries in the prioritized educational institutions.

Therefore, the governor (e) must refer to the Public Ministry if the resources assigned by the UAPA in the aforementioned resolution, were incorporated into the budget, confirm if the food baskets were delivered to the prioritized beneficiaries during the school break of the month January and if difficulties have been identified in complying with the guidelines that regulate the provision of this service.

This follow-up is carried out under preventive actions and management control of the Public Ministry to the authorities responsible for the provision of educational services throughout the national territory.

See also  Public places and shops in the sights of thieves: the loot exceeds 5,500 euros

You may also like

“We require information on the current condition of...

The Via Crucis of the Emberá Indians in...

The most effective instrument for climate protection is...

DRC: Leopards change equipment supplier

Why did a procession in Río de Oro...

L’Aquila earthquake: celebrations in the hamlet of Onna...

The JK representation of Läänemaa won at home...

They dismantle ‘Los Chingas’, a group that commits...

This evening, thunderstorms and strong winds hit Hangzhou...

Nordic skiing: concluded without absolute awards in Dobbiaco...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy