They request eight years in prison for Funes for tax evasion

The First Investigating Court of Soyapango held this Monday the preliminary hearing against the former mayoress of Soyapango, Nercy Montano, accused of the crime of resistance, whose resolution will be announced this same day at 2:00 in the afternoon, according to sources judicial.

The events for which the former mayor is accused occurred on December 28, 2022, when, through a routine police control, the agents signaled to her to stop the van where Montano was traveling.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) indicates that when the exedil got out of the vehicle, she attacked and hit the police officers; but these facts have been refuted by defense attorneys during the preliminary hearing this morning where it will be decided whether or not Montano is sent to the next stage of the process, that is, to trial.

“It can be corroborated in the publications of the Prosecutor’s Office on social networks that this was not the case (…) it appears that they captured her in the municipal office, but here it is stated that she was captured on the street, it is something that we hope the judge will value and that of a definitive dismissal”commented the defender, Miguel Carcamo.

Salvadoran criminal law establishes that for the crime of resistance the sentence is from six months to two years in prison.

SIGNALED FOR ACTS OF CORRUPTION

Nercy Montano also faces another judicial process for the crimes of appropriation or retention of labor quotas, breach of duties, embezzlement, arbitrary acts and violation of labor or social security conditions.

The administrative problems that the mayoress accumulated in that commune led to problems in the collection of solid waste in that municipality, affecting all the residents of Soyapango.

After Montano’s arrest, the mayor’s office of San Salvador together with Civil Protection and the Ministry of Public Works were solving the problems generated by the accumulation of waste in the nearly 300 neighborhoods of the municipality, which is the second most populous in the country with 251,403 inhabitants.

These institutions assumed the collection of waste after the municipal employees of Soyapango decided not to do so, since they suspended work as a measure of pressure to demand payment of salaries and other benefits that Montano, in charge of the commune, did not comply with.

Currently, the exedil remains under arrest in the Apanteos Penitentiary Center, Santa Ana.

