They request help to identify alleged armed robber

They request help to identify alleged armed robber

Armed Robber Threatens Good Samaritan at Chalio Acosta Sports Complex

El Paso, Texas – The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected armed robber who threatened a man with a knife after stealing a park employee’s keys.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 13, at 2:40 p.m. at the Chalio Acosta Sports Complex, when a man approached a park employee as she was getting out of her vehicle and asked for a ride. When she refused, the man forcibly took her keys and fled the scene. A bystander attempted to chase after the suspect, but he was threatened with a knife.

Witnesses reported that the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with an average build and patchy facial hair, ran through the Sherman Apartments at 4528 Blanco Street. The man was also noted to have a tattoo near one of his eyes and a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact El Paso Crime Stoppers at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting the community, law enforcement, and media in solving crimes.

