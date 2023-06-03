They request prioritization of the Master Plan ‘Santa Marta 500 years’

Academia de Historia del Magdalena expressed its concern to the national government, which it urged to assume the process on which the success of this celebration will depend.

The Academy of History of Magdalena spoke through a letter that was sent to the Ministry of Culture in which he expresses his concern about the delays in the execution of the Master Plan to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the founding of Santa Marta, which gives it the label as the oldest city in America.

The letter was sent to the national portfolio after the publication of a special made by THE REPORTERin which the concern of the community for the lack of projects that allow a better development of the city is made known.

through writing, Álvaro Ospino Valiente, president of the organization and Technical Secretary of the Preparatory Commission, gives an account of the few advances that have been carried out so far and requires the “prioritization of projects of the Quincentennial Master Plan of Santa Marta, the request for the link of the Colombian Society of Architects. National Presidency, the coordination of public tenders for urban and architectural designs, work budgets, work programming, etc.

“In this process we have held only two meetings, the first virtual on January 20, 2021 that we organized without the direct coordination of the Ministry of Culture despite writing to the then minister, Carmen Vásquez, to assume the technical and operational leadership on behalf of the national Government as indicated by the law in its article 6. They never answered us and because it ordered this Academy, in its role as Technical Secretariat, to hold the first session within three months after its sanction, we were able to meet the members who managed to define themselves in the Preparatory Commission, a body created by said law, in charge of guaranteeing the coordination of these events”, reads the document issued by the institution.

They also added: “We do not know if the projects have lots or there is advanced management of them. If they do not exist, the architectural designs cannot be elaborated, nor can we budget for the work; therefore, we cannot know how much it costs in full in Master Plan. Therefore, Mr. Minister, you as the leader of this process, inform us who is your delegate in the Preparatory Commission, the delegate of the President of the Republic, the delegate of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, to convene an urgent meeting that allows us to move quickly.”

It should be remembered that the Santa Marta Quincentennial Master Plan was approved by President Iván Duquethrough Decree 1053 of June 22, 2022,

Finally, Álvaro Ospino Valiente reminds Jorge Ignacio Zorro Sánchez, as head of the Culture portfolio, that “the success that is achieved depends on you as the leader of this process. We reiterate that, as the Technical Secretariat, this Academy is willing to continue in its supporting role. The celebration of the 500 years of Santa Marta, is a dream and a longing awaited by all the Samarians”.