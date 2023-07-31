Home » They request prison for network of fraudsters – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
They request prison for network of fraudsters

Today, the Attorney General’s Office requested that 40 subjects, including Salvadorans and foreigners of different nationalities, remain in detention.

According to the investigations, the defendants are accused of creating microfinance companies that were not regulated by the State, through a plan called drop by drop, offering loans with high interest rates and charging their debtors under threats and violence.

The FGR explained that this network of fraudsters obtained large amounts of money that they diverted to other countries.

