They request urgent attention for 357 displaced Afro-Colombians in Chocó

An armed raid by the Clan del Golfo in Alto Baudó, left two indigenous people injured after the Indigenous Guard clashed with fighters from the outlaw armed group. Apparently, the insurgents were trying to gather the leaders of the reservation when the fight broke out in which several shots were heard.

the event occurred around 4:00 in the afternoon in the Puesto Indio Jurubirá Chorí indigenous reserve, located on the banks of the Cuguchoque River, an area that belongs to the Embera Katio indigenous community. With their cell phones, some members of the indigenous community recorded what happened. The shots, made by members of the Clan del Golfo.

Through an official communication from the Association of Embera Katío Alto Baudó Indigenous Councils (Aciekab), they stated that they were opposed to the armed group meeting carrying their weapons, with the leaders of the reservation: “In our regulations it indicates that it is prohibited for armed groups to enter our community with weapons And we, as indigenous guards, enforce the regulations before any armed group that shows up,” the mass quoted.

They also denounce that after the confrontation, the Clan del Golfo prohibited the indigenous community from leaving to stock up on items for the family basketas well as moving to the health center.

According to official information, in the confrontation A teacher and a minor who bravely stood up to the uniformed members of the Clan del Golfo were injured. Both ended up with bruises and apparently with a gunshot wound.

General Óscar Murillo, commander of the Seventh Division of the National Army, congratulated the indigenous people for preventing this armed group from taking over their territory and added that military troops are at the site to guarantee security: “Members of the Clan del Golfo from the Baudó substructure tried to enter the reservation and the indigenous guard expelled these members”.

