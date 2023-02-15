On March 1, the trial of Armando de Jesús Gnecco Vega, better known as ‘Mandarino’, accused of participating in the crime of political leader Efraín Ovalle that occurred in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar, will resume.

This was established after the hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon could not be held because the judicial office was involved in other proceedings, according to what the court reported to EL PILÓN.

In this process Armando Gnecco Vega is also tried with Orlando Segundo Mendoza Zuleta for the crime of homicide.

THE WITNESSES

It is expected that in the next hearing the Prosecutor’s Office will continue with the presentation of its witnesses. In the last procedure, the entity presented the statements of the former mayor of La Paz, Andrea Ovalle, and the former secretary of La Paz, Carlos Redondo.

The ex-president on that occasion gave an extensive statement in which she specified that her father Efraín Ovalle for many years supported various candidates for mayor of La Paz who were winners in the electoral contests.

Precisely the last one that he supported was that of Wilson Rincón that resulted before the candidate Nancy Zuleta, widow of the Vallenato music singer Jorge Oñate.

“It is clear to me that without the support of my father, Wilson Rincón would not have been mayor of La Paz. As for the previous ones (candidates), almost all of them had the support of a strong political group and we ended up supporting or helping to win, but it was not as decisive as in the last one (in the election of Wilson)”said former mayor Andrea Ovalle.

He explained that, for this reason, the singer Jorge Oñate had asked for the support of his father Efraín Ovalle for Nancy Zuleta, which was not given to him, a decision that would have upset the singer’s family.

“The results were not accepted by the political group that lost the Mayor’s Office of La Paz and based on these results a series of actions were presented against the Registrar’s Office, the ballot box and violent actions in the municipality because one way or another it was the way of expressing their dissatisfaction in the elections”, Ovalle pointed out.

Thus, the former mayor considers that these facts are related to the crime of Efraín Ovalle committed on February 25, 2012, and that the main suspects are the deceased singer Jorge Oñate and his son Jorge Luis Oñate.

Another witness who appeared was the former secretary of La Paz, Carlos Alberto Redondo, who told how the political campaigns were at the time of the event.

It is expected that the Prosecutor’s Office will evacuate all its evidence so that the defense of the two defendants begins with the presentation of theirs.