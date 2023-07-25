They rescue 4 Colombians abandoned by “coyotes” in Mexico

After 15 hours of searching in the mountainous area of ​​La Rumorosa, elements of Grupo Beta from Tijuana and Tecate from the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Baja California located and helped five migrants of Colombian and Peruvian nationality, including a sick minor.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on July 18, the entity’s Command, Control, Communications, and Computing Center (C-4) reported its loss and, in an initial contact -by telephone- with one of the migrants, they toured the northern part of the Sierra Juárez Wind Farm, without favorable results.

Subsequently, with the support of personnel and motor units of the Directorate of Citizen Security and Municipal Traffic, the search was expanded between Air 1 and Air 105 of the Wind Farm; At this last point, around 4:00 p.m., telephone communication was again established.

A foreign person mentioned that they had just passed the wind tower with the number 52; elements of Grupo Beta and Citizen Security had been there minutes before. He was told to return to point 52, not move and listen for the sound of the patrol sirens.

Using binoculars and on foot, they located -at 4:40 p.m.- in the rocky area the first two migrants (20 and 26 years old), who commented that they were from Colombia and had been lost the night before, when their “guide” abandoned them, so they decided to go out and walk to find a signal that would allow them to request help via cell phone.

They were immediately hydrated with water and oral life serum before continuing with the search; In the company of one of them, who was the father of the missing family (a 22-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy) commented that her underage son had begun to show signs of dehydration.

In this way, the descent began through areas of difficult access until locating, at 8:30 p.m. and in the middle of a canyon with large rocks in the mountainous area, his family, as well as a 30-year-old boy from Peru who, sitting on a large stone, thanked -through tears- for having been rescued; They no longer had water or food.

After 40 minutes -and already in better conditions- the ascent and extraction of this group of migrants began. At 2:30 a.m. on July 19, they were already at the base of Air Force 52, from where they were transferred to a shelter in the city of Tijuana, Baja California. (Information and photo Migration of Mexico). with RSF

