They rescue a Casanareño rancher kidnapped by FARC dissidents – news

Authorities carried out a rescue operation after receiving information about a resident of the municipality of Nunchía, who was kidnapped on his farm, so a plan was immediately activated to find the whereabouts of the citizen and his possible kidnappers, apparently members of the dissidents of the FARC, Structure 39.

Thanks to intelligence information and the civic participation network, it was learned that the kidnapped person was a rancher from the plains region, who was kidnapped by three hooded individuals with short weapons, who arrived at his farm and forced him to be taken away in a truck. , to mobilize it through the south of the department of Casanare heading towards Meta and Vichada.

During the development of the action, it was learned that they would have the kidnapped person in a house in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, Meta, where soldiers from the Combat Engineer Battalion No. 28 arrived and located the victim, guaranteeing his protection.

There, two of the three individuals who had kidnapped him were captured, and the third kidnapper fled the scene when he noticed the presence of the authorities.

Those captured were transported in a Colombian Aerospace Force helicopter to the municipality of Santa Rosalía, Vichada, leaving them along with two 9 mm caliber pistol-type short weapons that the subjects were carrying at the disposal of the competent authority, where the judicialization process was carried out and legalization of capture.

Likewise, at the time of liberation, the soldiers provided first aid to the rescued person. He was subsequently taken to a medical center and treated by specialized personnel.

For its part, the Military Gaula Casanare carried out the recovery procedures for the vehicle owned by the citizen, which was abandoned on a rural road in the municipality of Orocué; A motorcycle on which the kidnappers had traveled was found abandoned there, so it was seized and also left at the disposal of the competent authority.

