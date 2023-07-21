They rescue a dog who suffered animal abuse in Cali

A dog named Elsa was rescued by the Animal Protection Authorities in Cali, in the Compartir neighborhood, east of the city, for suffering brutal abuse.

At just three years old, this canine was found with multiple injuries caused by a muzzle that had been absurdly installed on her made of barbed wire.

This atrocious fact caused this little dog, whom they defined as calm and easy to treat, extreme pain due to the wounds she had exposed.

“Sometimes we believe that we have already seen everything, but cases come to us that are exceeded in cruelty. The Environmental Police and our team rescued this little dog for whom, they say, they made a muzzle out of barbed wire. Our surgeon made the best possible reconstruction,” said Liliana Sierra, director of the UAEPA.

“It took her a long time to start eating, but she already took her first bites,” and that there are no indications of the person who injured the canine, “therefore, there is no one to file a complaint against, we ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate,” he added.

Who saved her?

A heroic woman contacted the authorities to attend to the case. Prior to her arrival, she provided her with water and food.

The case was dealt with by the Environmental Police and the Special Animal Protection Unit of Cali (UAEPA).

Cali councilor Terry Hurtado, who is always active and aware of this type of scenario, stated the following:

“This act seemed to be another example of a cruel case that is surely the product of a person who is unaware and does not validate the natural behaviors of a dog, for example, barking.”

How is she and what will happen to Elsa?

He is recovering from reconstructive surgery and has “all the care,” according to Sierra.

This beautiful canine has received different manifestations of support from the community on social networks. Elsa will be adopted by a family as soon as she is in a better state.

Animal groups asked that the case be investigated by the Police, so that the person responsible is captured and prosecuted.

recent case

A few days ago, tremendous indignation was generated in Cali after learning that a man shot a dog in the Potrero Grande neighborhood, commune 21 of the Valle del Cauca capital.

The dog called ‘Firulais’ was walking through the streets of this sector of eastern Cali and, apparently, it would have tried to bite the man who shot him.

Immediately after what happened, the animal was transferred to the city’s Animal Welfare Center; likewise, the case was denounced before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, by Liliana Sierra, coordinator of said center.

Animals are affected by the hot season

The arrival of the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’ to the city also affects the fauna, due to the fact that forest fires have broken out in places where many animals live.

The Administrative Department of Environmental Management, DAGMA, in view of this situation, activated the Unit of Attention and Rescue of Wild Fauna.

This strategy is made up of a broad working group, which has been prepared throughout the year to safeguard the integrity of the fauna.

Francy Restrepo Aparicio, director of Dagma, reported that “there are other beings that are also at risk and it is the biodiversity of wildlife.”

The team has key elements for the initial treatment of species in a delicate state of health and their subsequent transfer.

“We have had different types of species between reptiles and mammals, including also birds, many of them in critical condition. These animals are handed over to the group of biologists and veterinarians from the Rescue Unit and are immediately transported to the ‘Hogar de Paso’ where the clinic is located”, explained Nicolás Melo, DAGMA veterinarian.

