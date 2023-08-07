They rescue a drunk man who was dragged by a sea current on a beach in Sonsonate

The Law against Organized Crime has become the main legal tool that drastically hits gangs as terrorist structures and that addresses the phenomenon under the precepts of high penalties for more than 1,100 arrested leaders and procedural economy (trial them in groups of up to 900 ).

The recent reform of the special regulations orders judges to impose sentences of 60 years in prison on the leaders of the gangs who, according to the analysis of the Security Cabinet, are in a “survival” mode after the implementation of phase V of the Territorial Control Plan, called Extraction.

On March 30, 2022, the Legislative Assembly approved reforms so that illegal groups were punished with prison terms of 20 to 45 years for gang members and leaders.

But Congress, at the request of the Executive, modified the Law against Organized Crime to increase the maximum sentence for gang leaders by one third and raise it from 45 to 60 years.

“In the request for reforms of the Organized Crime Law, what is done is to bring a bit of the substantive matter that the Penal Code already defines, mediate authorship,” argued the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The term of the mediate authorship is nothing more than punishing the leaders of the terrorist groups with a high penalty for using the members of the gangs to carry out criminal acts.

“Mediate authorship is a phenomenon that was born and is known internationally as the man behind, that is, the one who gives the order, who says “kill”, but does not appear at the crime scene,” Villatoro explained.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in criminal proceedings, must prove that the more than 1,100 ringleaders were those mediate perpetrators, who were giving the orders to commit a series of criminal acts.

«That is what we say in this reform. Since there is mediate authorship and this criminal organization, it is shown that from the 15 seats it was defined and then it went down, down until it reached the territory, or the clique or court organization that was the one that executed the order from above, “added the minister.

According to the official, with the reforms this entire line of command is hit from the ranfla, program runners, clique runners, palabreros and homeboys.

Since the emergency regime was established on March 27, 2022, more than 71,700 gang members and collaborators have been detained; among them, more than 1,100 leaders and 11 of the 15 chairs (chiefs) of the so-called ranfla who were at liberty ordering crimes.

Of all those captured during the emergency regime, 12,500 are being held in the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (Cecot), while the historic gang remains in the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca. That penalty has not lost its level, Minister Villatoro said.

A transitory measure valid for two years will allow the courts against organized crime to prosecute gang members as a group, with up to 900 members in each file in cases addressed as a structure for the crime of illegal groups.

The judges will no longer hear 3,137 files that include the more than 71,700 detainees in the emergency regime, but will be processing no more than 100 processes.

